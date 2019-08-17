Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 12.87 N/A -2.49 0.00

Demonstrates Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Volatility & Risk

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.66 and its 166.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Omeros Corporation’s 2.95 beta is the reason why it is 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Omeros Corporation are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $37, and a 228.89% upside potential. On the other hand, Omeros Corporation’s potential upside is 40.16% and its average target price is $27.5. The data provided earlier shows that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Omeros Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 52.5%. 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Omeros Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance while Omeros Corporation has 39.23% stronger performance.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Omeros Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.