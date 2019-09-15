Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s Financial Results Comparing With KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Both Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.89
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.26
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.8%
|-35.1%
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|53.1%
|-171.3%
Risk & Volatility
A 2.66 beta indicates that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 166.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. KemPharm Inc. has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KemPharm Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 150.34% at a $37 consensus target price. Competitively KemPharm Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.05, with potential upside of 18.64%. The results provided earlier shows that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than KemPharm Inc., based on analyst view.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.32%
|-12.81%
|-33.11%
|-12.5%
|-38.11%
|-17.81%
|KemPharm Inc.
|-9.35%
|-25.44%
|-8.7%
|-53.85%
|-67.69%
|-29.21%
For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than KemPharm Inc.
Summary
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
