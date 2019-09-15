Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s Financial Results Comparing With KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Both Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.66 beta indicates that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 166.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. KemPharm Inc. has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KemPharm Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 150.34% at a $37 consensus target price. Competitively KemPharm Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.05, with potential upside of 18.64%. The results provided earlier shows that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than KemPharm Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.