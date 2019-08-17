Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 323.11 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.66 shows that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 166.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. is 193.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.93 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. Its competitor CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $37, with potential upside of 228.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 16.8%. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance while CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.