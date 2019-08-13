Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.44 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.66 beta indicates that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 166.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.7. Meanwhile, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Meanwhile, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $15.67, while its potential upside is 453.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.