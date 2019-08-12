Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) Reaches $11.23 After 8.00% Down Move; Wisconsin Capital Management Has Boosted Its Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Position

The stock of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.47% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 120,787 shares traded. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has declined 38.11% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.11% the S&P500. Some Historical RCKT News: 18/05/2018 – ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NO SERIOUS DRUG-RELATED ADVERSE EVENTS HAVE BEEN OBSERVED TO DATE IN TRIAL; 14/05/2018 – Rocket Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AGREEMENT TO SUPPORT ADVANCEMENT OF FANCONI ANEMIA AND PYRUVATE KINASE DEFICIENCY GENE THERAPY RESEARCH; 18/05/2018 – ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS – ROCKET WILL ENGAGE WITH REGULATORY AUTHORITIES TO PROGRESS RP-L102 TOWARDS A POTENTIAL GLOBAL REGISTRATIONAL STUDY IN 2019; 08/05/2018 – Rocket Pharma at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 23; 17/05/2018 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals Agreement to Support the Advancement of Fanconi Anemia and Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency Gene Therapy Research; 18/05/2018 – ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALL PATIENTS DEMONSTRATED CONTINUED IMPROVEMENT IN ENGRAFTMENT FOLLOWING ADMINISTRATION OF RP-L102 IN TRIAL; 17/05/2018 – ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS STRATEGIC RESEARCH PACT; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Rocket Pharma; 17/05/2018 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Strategic Research CollaborationThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $565.41 million company. It was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $10.33 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RCKT worth $45.23M less.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) stake by 13.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc acquired 9,000 shares as Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)’s stock declined 23.25%. The Wisconsin Capital Management Llc holds 77,549 shares with $2.69M value, up from 68,549 last quarter. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $2.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $30.29. About 535,267 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100M Milestone Payment From HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa; 24/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS $100M MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO INTENDS TO APPEAL OPINION AND SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION BY CHMP; 18/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 4km SSE of Portola Valley, CA; 03/05/2018 – $PTLA FDA Approves Andexxa; 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at lrvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 05/03/2018 Portola Pharmaceuticals to Host Webcast Event and Conference Call at ACC.18 to Discuss Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Highligh; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa®, First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 24/04/2018 – DoJ CA Northern: Portola Valley Resident Sentenced In Bank Fraud Scheme

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Australia-based Macquarie Gp has invested 0.03% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 23,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Pictet Asset invested in 0.01% or 97,642 shares. Guggenheim Cap has invested 0.02% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc invested in 115,135 shares. Northern has 0.01% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 830,822 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 73,172 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 0.01% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 111,910 shares. Sectoral Asset Management holds 2.54% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) or 609,357 shares. Scotia Cap Inc reported 9,650 shares stake. Brinker Cap Inc invested in 0.04% or 32,186 shares. Voya Management Limited Com reported 26,405 shares. Atwood Palmer stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Associates Limited has 0.35% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Among 4 analysts covering Portola Pharma (NASDAQ:PTLA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Portola Pharma had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. Credit Suisse reinitiated Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) rating on Monday, August 5. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $3500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Monday, March 4 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”.

