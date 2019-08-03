Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) Comparison side by side

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 11.63 N/A -0.93 0.00

Demonstrates Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Risk and Volatility

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 166.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.66 beta. XOMA Corporation’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. Its competitor XOMA Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

XOMA Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26 average price target and a 50.38% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.8% of XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% are XOMA Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance while XOMA Corporation has 44.35% stronger performance.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.