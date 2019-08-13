Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Comparing side by side

Both Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.89
|0.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.8%
|-35.1%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
Liquidity
9.7 and 9.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 47.8%. Insiders owned 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.32%
|-12.81%
|-33.11%
|-12.5%
|-38.11%
|-17.81%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
