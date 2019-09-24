Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 27.21 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Risk and Volatility

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 166.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.66 beta. Trevena Inc. on the other hand, has 2.39 beta which makes it 139.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.7 and a Quick Ratio of 9.7. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 173.67% and an $37 average price target. Competitively Trevena Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 268.42%. Based on the data given earlier, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 32.2%. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance while Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.