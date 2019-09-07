Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Comparison side by side

Both Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.89
|0.00
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.49
|N/A
|-1.85
|0.00
Demonstrates Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.8%
|-35.1%
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-319.2%
|-106.8%
Volatility & Risk
A 2.66 beta means Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 166.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.98 beta and it is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.7 while its Quick Ratio is 9.7. On the competitive side is, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 217.60% and an $37 consensus price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.32%
|-12.81%
|-33.11%
|-12.5%
|-38.11%
|-17.81%
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.48%
|-12.94%
|-32.32%
|-7.5%
|-79.44%
|-17.04%
For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.
