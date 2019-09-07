Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Comparison side by side

Both Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.49 N/A -1.85 0.00

Demonstrates Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.66 beta means Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 166.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.98 beta and it is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.7 while its Quick Ratio is 9.7. On the competitive side is, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 217.60% and an $37 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.