Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Comparison side by side

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 -0.59 28.12M -1.89 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. N/A 0.00 226.08M -2.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 231,440,329.22% -46.8% -35.1% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 161,485,714,285.71% -600.2% -141.8%

Volatility and Risk

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.66 beta, while its volatility is 166.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.3 beta which makes it 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.7 while its Quick Ratio is 9.7. On the competitive side is, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 215.97% upside potential and an average target price of $37. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.5 average target price and a 3,591.55% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. appears more favorable than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. About 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.