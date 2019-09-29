Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Ophthotech Corporation (:) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Ophthotech Corporation (:). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 -0.59 28.12M -1.89 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 231,440,329.22% -46.8% -35.1% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 215.97% for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $37.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 65.14%. About 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.