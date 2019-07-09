Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Comparing side by side

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68

Table 1 highlights Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility and Risk

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 3.05 and it happens to be 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S’s 42.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.7 and a Quick Ratio of 9.7. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.7% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. 1.8% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.18% -3.64% 14.65% 0.94% -9.13% 16.19% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 6 of the 8 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.