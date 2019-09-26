Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.66 shows that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 166.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.12 beta which is 112.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.7 and 9.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 194.82% and an $37 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.