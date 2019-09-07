Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Volatility and Risk

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.66 and its 166.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s 85.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.15 beta.

Liquidity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.7 while its Quick Ratio is 9.7. On the competitive side is, Marker Therapeutics Inc. which has a 22.1 Current Ratio and a 22.1 Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $37, while its potential upside is 217.60%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.