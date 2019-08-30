Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Risk & Volatility

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.66 beta, while its volatility is 166.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc. is 150.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.5 beta.

Liquidity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kura Oncology Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Kura Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 230.95% at a $37 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 70.8% respectively. 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance while Kura Oncology Inc. has 36.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.