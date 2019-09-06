Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.89
|0.00
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.8%
|-35.1%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.7. Meanwhile, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 59.8 while its Quick Ratio is 59.8. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $37, and a 217.60% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.32%
|-12.81%
|-33.11%
|-12.5%
|-38.11%
|-17.81%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|-20.06%
|4.74%
|6.3%
|0%
|0%
|-32.71%
For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
