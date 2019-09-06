Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.7. Meanwhile, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 59.8 while its Quick Ratio is 59.8. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $37, and a 217.60% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.