Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) Comparing side by side

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.66 shows that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 166.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Histogenics Corporation on the other hand, has 3.29 beta which makes it 229.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Histogenics Corporation are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 13% respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.