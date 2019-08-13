Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Comparison side by side

Since Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 48.37 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Volatility and Risk

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.66 and it happens to be 166.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Epizyme Inc.’s 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

9.7 and 9.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Epizyme Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. Epizyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Epizyme Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Epizyme Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.17 average price target and a 61.23% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance while Epizyme Inc. has 115.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.