Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.89
|0.00
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|90
|6.55
|N/A
|3.71
|24.22
Demonstrates Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.8%
|-35.1%
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|19%
|18%
Risk and Volatility
A 3.05 beta means Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 205.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.29 which is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.7 and a Quick Ratio of 9.7. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and has 18.7 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 85.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 88.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1.8% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.18%
|-3.64%
|14.65%
|0.94%
|-9.13%
|16.19%
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-1.06%
|-1.73%
|-6.28%
|18.3%
|-12.02%
|26.95%
For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.