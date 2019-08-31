Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $37, with potential upside of 241.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 0.69%. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.