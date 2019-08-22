Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.89
|0.00
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.32
|N/A
|-0.57
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.8%
|-35.1%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-81%
|-32.8%
Risk & Volatility
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 166.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.66 beta. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.2 which is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
9.7 and 9.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 222.86% at a $37 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $1.5, while its potential upside is 377.25%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.32%
|-12.81%
|-33.11%
|-12.5%
|-38.11%
|-17.81%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|17.93%
|-61.64%
|-86.16%
|-91.73%
|-81.6%
For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.