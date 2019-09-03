Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) Comparing side by side

Since Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 17 2.38 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Risk and Volatility

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.66 beta, while its volatility is 166.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Clovis Oncology Inc. on the other hand, has 1.81 beta which makes it 81.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.7 while its Quick Ratio is 9.7. On the competitive side is, Clovis Oncology Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $37, while its potential upside is 227.14%. On the other hand, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 131.66% and its consensus price target is $12. The information presented earlier suggests that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Clovis Oncology Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.