Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Contrasting side by side

Both Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7%

Risk & Volatility

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.05 beta. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 110.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.1 beta.

Liquidity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.75, with potential upside of 559.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.18% -3.64% 14.65% 0.94% -9.13% 16.19% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.