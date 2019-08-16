Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Contrasting side by side

Both Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Demonstrates Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $37, and a 233.33% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.