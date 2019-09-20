Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Comparing side by side

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $37, with potential upside of 183.52%. Axcella Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 consensus target price and a 262.90% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Axcella Health Inc. looks more robust than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 0% respectively. 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.