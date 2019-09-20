Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Comparing side by side

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.89
|0.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.48
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.8%
|-35.1%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The consensus target price of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $37, with potential upside of 183.52%. Axcella Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 consensus target price and a 262.90% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Axcella Health Inc. looks more robust than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 0% respectively. 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.32%
|-12.81%
|-33.11%
|-12.5%
|-38.11%
|-17.81%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Axcella Health Inc.
Summary
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
