Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Volatility & Risk

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.66 beta, while its volatility is 166.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. Its competitor Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 192.49% and an $37 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.