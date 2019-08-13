Rock Springs Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Molina Healthcare (MOH) Holding by $18.96 Million; Advisors Preferred Has Decreased Waste Management (WM) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $117.73. About 1.04 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 134,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 207,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.46 million, down from 342,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.95. About 357,435 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 EBITDA $724M-$768M; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Net $107M; 20/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selects Connecture to Launch Multi-Channel Sales Portal for Medicare Business; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.74B; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE CFO TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – JOSEPH W. WHITE, CURRENTLY CFO, HAS ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Investors; 06/03/2018 Molina Healthcare Announces Pricing of Synthetic Exchange Transaction; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q EPS $1.64

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Company accumulated 3,363 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Northstar Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ipswich Investment has 4,050 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Reliance Tru Communications Of Delaware holds 5,866 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Personal has invested 1.65% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Company Il reported 44,443 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Natixis reported 173,427 shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 8,448 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 58,342 shares stake. 2.82M were accumulated by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd. Stock Yards Comml Bank And stated it has 92,580 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.03% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 53,377 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 55,000 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63 million for 25.82 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 26,460 shares to 38,260 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 48,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 20Plus Year Treasury Bond Etf (TLT).

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 24,250 shares to 925,000 shares, valued at $27.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 10,398 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. M&T Commercial Bank Corp holds 1,611 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 51,869 shares. James Inv Research invested in 5,030 shares. Atika Mgmt Lc owns 0.61% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 21,000 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.04% or 4,005 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 100 shares. Axa accumulated 161,100 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0.03% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 307,316 shares. 81,719 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 1,405 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.12% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Wealth Architects owns 2,250 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation accumulated 308,973 shares. Highland Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 6,291 shares.