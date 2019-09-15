Rock Springs Capital Management LP Stake in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Has Decreased by $3.28 Million as Shares Declined; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Old National Bancorp Has Trimmed Its Holding by $381,085 as Market Valuation Declined

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 505,371 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.74M, down from 537,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $104.77. About 403,746 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp analyzed 1,915 shares as the company's stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 4,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $995,000, down from 6,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $47.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $182.19. About 1.70M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 6,300 shares to 37,687 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 2,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.50 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 130,000 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $36.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 178,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).