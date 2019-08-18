Rock Springs Capital Management LP Stake In Immunomedics (IMMU) Was Has Lifted; Visa (V) Shareholder North Point Portfolio Managers Decreased Stake by $2.13 Million

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.37M, up from 780,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87B market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 1.68M shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 16/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 25/04/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS 3Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 09/04/2018 lmmunomedics Appoints Dr. Robert lannone Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 13,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 124,048 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38 million, down from 137,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 829 shares to 33,237 shares, valued at $14.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Visa, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.16 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 175,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 591,000 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Immunomedics Announces Promotion Agreement With Janssen for Erdafitinib in the U.S. – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Spring Bank Announces Dosing of Inarigivir 400mg In Multiple HBV Studies – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lawsuit for Investors in NASDAQ: IMMU shares against Immunomedics, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HOOKIPA Pharma Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Clinical Progress Highlights – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GeoVax Issues Shareholder Update Letter – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.