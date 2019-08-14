Rock Springs Capital Management LP Stake In Idexx Labs (IDXX) Was Lifted; Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined While Citizens & Northern Has Lifted Holding by $374,523

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The hedge fund held 120,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.88 million, up from 110,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $276.07. About 47,710 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 26.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 983 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,625 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 3,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $328.54. About 426,200 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO TIMING OF DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET IS YET TO BE DETERMINED, MAKING PRORGESS ON STUDIES; 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $97.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”; 30/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 mln; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling; 04/04/2018 – BOEING: POTENTIAL TARIFFS ARE STILL PROPOSALS, NOT IMPLEMENTED; 23/03/2018 – The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. IS ALSO REVOKING GENERAL LICENSE 1 AUTHORIZATIONS RELATING TO AIRCRAFT-RELATED EXPORTS TO IRAN

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 30,000 shares to 213,500 shares, valued at $25.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitae Corp by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Cap Llc stated it has 141,053 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 11,257 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1,371 are owned by Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Company. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 72,682 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Mairs And Pwr stated it has 3,398 shares. 331,063 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase & Company. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 245 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt accumulated 126 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc owns 1,100 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 353 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Essex Financial Services has 0.19% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 167,515 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 12,523 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 85,066 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd reported 2,484 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Matarin Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 13,865 shares. First Natl Com holds 14,865 shares. Kwmg Lc accumulated 6,918 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Lc invested in 3.09% or 49,249 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt owns 100 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Estabrook Capital Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Evergreen Cap Management Lc has 3,502 shares. 21,390 were reported by Veritable L P. Hrt Fincl Ltd Llc holds 6,543 shares. 49,754 were reported by Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 5,541 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.26% or 983,933 shares. Whittier Trust Company accumulated 135,087 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

