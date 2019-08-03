Rock Springs Capital Management LP Position In Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Was Boosted; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Boosted Its Angiodynamics (ANGO) Holding by $386,166

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 104.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 17,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The hedge fund held 34,293 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 16,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 150,404 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Backs FY18 Sales $345M-$350M; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 19C; 21/04/2018 – DJ AngioDynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANGO); 21/03/2018 AngioDynamics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 TO $0.74; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in AngioDynamics; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN; 04/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Sees FY18 Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 68c

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 180,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.11% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 738,032 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc by 27,212 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $23.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 591,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $194.72 million activity. venBio Select Advisor LLC sold 248,781 shares worth $18.64 million. 725,008 shares were sold by Boxer Capital – LLC, worth $71.27 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.