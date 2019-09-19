Rock Springs Capital Management LP Position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Has Upped by $500,000; Gvo Asset Management LTD Position in Tesla (TSLA) Increased by $12.93 Million

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.91 million, up from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.81. About 669,037 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Achillion; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION SAYS JOSEPH TRUITT NAMED CEO; 10/04/2018 Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – Achillion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals: Milind S. Deshpande Stepping Down as CEO, Will Continue as Consultant to Compan; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/05/2018 – Achillion Short-Interest Ratio Rises 53% to 12 Days; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $308.4M; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.7% Position in Achillion

Gvo Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 290% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd bought 58,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 78,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.43M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $243.49. About 4.23 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 21/05/2018 – CONSUMER REPORTS SAYS TESLA MODEL 3 FALLS SHORT OF A CR RECOMMENDATION; 13/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS BOARD RECOMMENDS A VOTE “FOR” THE CEO PERFORMANCE AWARD – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPT. – FOR UNKNOWN REASONS, TESLA VEHICLE FAILED TO STOP FOR TRAFFIC & RAN INTO BACK OF MECHANIC TRUCK AT 60 MILES/HOUR; 03/05/2018 – Everyone’s talking about Elon Musk’s strange Tesla earnings call. Here are highlights; 17/04/2018 – Tesla Halts Model 3 Production (Video); 29/03/2018 – Tesla issues its largest recall ever over faulty Model S steering; 17/05/2018 – Tesla May Require $10B in Funding by 2020, Says Goldman Sachs (Video); 03/05/2018 – Et tu, Adam Jonas??? $TSLA; 03/04/2018 – Tesla missed its Model 3 production target…and investors are still relieved; 31/03/2018 – Fatal Tesla Crash Raises New Questions About Self-Driving System

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Shares for $25.00 million were bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2. The insider Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought 360 shares worth $79,816.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale Corporation stated it has 1,005 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose & Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 554 were reported by Proffitt Goodson Inc. Oakworth accumulated 48 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company stated it has 600 shares. 3,058 are owned by Focused Wealth. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 59 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Beck Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 62 shares. 44 are owned by Hudock Gru Limited Liability Company. 52,943 were reported by Aperio Limited Liability. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Com reported 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,537 shares in its portfolio.

