Rock Springs Capital Management LP Lowered Its West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Position by $3.85 Million; As Comerica (CMA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Lifted Stake

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 272.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 147,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 202,094 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82 million, up from 54,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.46. About 206,240 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Provision for Credit Losses Higher Vs. 1Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ Comerica Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMA); 21/03/2018 – COMERICA BANK – WILL RAISE ITS PRIME RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.41%; 29/05/2018 – Comerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Raises Dividend to 34c; 12/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $99; 24/04/2018 – COMERICA BOOSTS DIV TO 34C/SHARE, WAS 30C/SHARE, EST. 30C/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Income $549 Million

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $143.87. About 6,628 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 54,000 shares to 804,000 shares, valued at $18.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.62M for 51.38 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp holds 11,167 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 0.09% or 39,450 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Co has invested 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Bridgecreek Inv Management Lc accumulated 0.07% or 3,000 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) or 7,581 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.11M shares. Ameritas Investment Partners has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Northern Tru Corporation holds 603,015 shares. Swiss Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 135,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.03% or 400,585 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone Capital has 0.03% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 4,773 shares. Ranger Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura Hldgs holds 3,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 4,267 shares.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 9,488 shares to 12,929 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matthews Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 8,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,898 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 307,958 were reported by Victory Capital Management. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 14,987 shares. 11,380 were reported by Capstone Investment Ltd Llc. C M Bidwell Associates Limited owns 4,900 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 0.26% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 242,738 shares. Regions Financial reported 0% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Norinchukin State Bank The holds 0.01% or 12,554 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt invested 0% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). The California-based Menta Limited Liability has invested 0.28% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Gemmer Asset Limited Company holds 0.02% or 1,044 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 121,767 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 74,245 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.03% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) or 9,759 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Co reported 3,003 shares stake. 4,180 are held by Retail Bank Of Hawaii.