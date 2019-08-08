Rock Springs Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) by $18.70 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Holder Sabby Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.06 Million as Shares Rose

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 69,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.32M, down from 389,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $276.45. About 318,296 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare: Selected to Continue Serving Medicaid Members in Florida; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc analyzed 265,477 shares as the company's stock rose 2.82% . The hedge fund held 745,205 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $79.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.675. About 78,887 shares traded or 5.53% up from the average. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has declined 2.43% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Announces Successful Interim Safety Analysis in Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn® Therapy for ALS – GlobeNewswire" on August 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Third Clinical Site Initiated for BrainStorm Cell Therapeutic's Phase 2 Progressive MS Study – GlobeNewswire" published on July 02, 2019.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zai Lab Ltd by 63,400 shares to 413,400 shares, valued at $12.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 100,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% or 1,821 shares. Sun Life has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Three Peaks Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 0.77% stake. Gw Henssler has 0.03% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 20,162 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 0.02% or 45,882 shares. Alyeska Ltd Partnership has 227,478 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 51,929 shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Gru reported 2,437 shares. 431,116 were accumulated by Artisan Lp. Evergreen Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,267 shares. 12,641 were reported by Comerica Bank. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7,132 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Street Corporation holds 2.13M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 107,492 shares.