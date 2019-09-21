Rock Springs Capital Management LP Lifted Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Stake; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Raised Its Holding

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 13,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 105,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.36M, up from 92,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Updates Facebook Investors About the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Investors of the May 21, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS “STRONGLY DENIES” CLAIMS RECENTLY MADE IN THE MEDIA; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS TO ALSO NO LONGER ALLOW APPS TO ASK FOR ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION LIKE RELIGIOUS OR POLITICAL VIEWS, NEWS READING, AMONG OTHERS; 26/03/2018 – Short seller Andrew Left jabs Shopify’s business, saying it’s based on the exchange of personal information collected by Facebook and sold to Shopify “entrepreneurs.”; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 23/03/2018 – Italy prosecutor probes for any Facebook data breach; 24/04/2018 – WHATSAPP SAYS IT IS NOT CURRENTLY SHARING ACCOUNT INFORMATION TO IMPROVE USERS’ PRODUCT & ADS EXPERIENCE ON FACEBOOK; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US FTC is investigating Facebook’s use of personal data and whether it violated policies by allowing Cambridg; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O SUPPORTS HONEST ADS ACT, U.S. PROPOSAL TO REGULATE INTERNET POLITICAL ADS -CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG IN POST

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 76,400 shares as the company's stock declined 69.24% . The hedge fund held 534,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.79M, up from 458,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $420.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 1.62M shares traded or 7.35% up from the average. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 43,217 shares to 205,165 shares, valued at $20.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 36,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,624 shares, and cut its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd Spon Adr (NYSE:WNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Commerce invested 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Papp L Roy Associate owns 3,001 shares. Whittier Trust holds 121,996 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Stanley has 32,780 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Miura Glob Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 185,000 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Co invested 0.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Synovus Financial invested in 0.3% or 103,262 shares. Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Mngmt has invested 6.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Accuvest has 2,120 shares. 2,400 were accumulated by Capital Associates New York. 98,699 were reported by Whetstone Capital Advsr Limited Company. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership stated it has 129,700 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 29,196 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.34% or 52,542 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by:

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.07, from 2.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold PBYI shares while 29 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 33.32 million shares or 0.14% more from 33.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 64,993 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 124,605 shares. 127,029 were reported by Cap Impact Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Rhumbline Advisers owns 40,771 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 22,158 shares in its portfolio. Orbimed Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 48,895 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Quantbot Tech Lp reported 0.01% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 29,700 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 1.19M shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 351,760 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Us National Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 200 shares.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 32,129 shares to 505,371 shares, valued at $51.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,000 shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

More notable recent Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) news were published by: