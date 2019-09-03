Rock Springs Capital Management LP Lifted Its Stake in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) as Shares Declined; Intersect Capital Lowered Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Price Declined

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,498 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 1,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $882.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1795.79. About 3.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon More Than Doubles Credit Line as It Expands Globally; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 07/05/2018 – @JimCramer: Warren Buffett’s aversion to iPhones might’ve kept him out of $AMZN, $GOOGL; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Would Own 40% of U.K. Business After Deal; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications™ to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon looking for larger Whole Foods stores to support delivery plans- Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence Method for Body Language Analysis by Boston-Area Mental Health Company Brain Power is Featured on Amazon Web Services Blog; 01/05/2018 – Amazon said Tuesday it’s invested more than $400 million in Massachusetts since 2011; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 88.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 43,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 92,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71M, up from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.83% or $10.01 during the last trading session, reaching $161.66. About 435,805 shares traded or 25.65% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP – ROLLING MID-TERM GUIDANCE REMAINS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH WILL REACH 10% ON A SUSTAINABLE BASIS; 04/04/2018 – Blue Sage Capital Announces Promotions; 02/05/2018 – Sage culls senior executives to simplify operations; 13/04/2018 – Britain’s FTSE under pressure as Sage sinks; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: H1 18 Organic Revenue Growth Below Management’s Expectations; 14/05/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is on Schedule to Welcome Residents this; 23/04/2018 – Sage files for an approval for its ‘breakthrough’ therapy for postpartum depression $SAGE; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – H1 ORGANIC RECURRING REVENUE GROWTH OF 6.4% (H1 17: 11.1%); 28/03/2018 – Sage Therapeutics CEO: Have to weigh investor returns but will price postpartum drug ‘fairly’; 14/05/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is on Schedule to Welcome Residents this Fall

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 69,500 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $86.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Galapagos Nv by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,000 shares, and cut its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 14,520 were reported by Old Dominion Mngmt. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 27,559 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Inc accumulated 133 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 39,307 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 2,390 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Waddell Reed Fincl Inc holds 370,072 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Stifel Fin accumulated 19,278 shares. Etrade Mgmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 2,085 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 15,000 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company accumulated 4,824 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Swiss Bancshares holds 85,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhenman And Prtn Asset Mgmt Ab holds 0.96% or 51,639 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,635 are owned by Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Retirement Planning Group owns 226 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zeke Capital Advsrs has invested 2.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Howland Cap Ltd invested in 1,434 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Hillman, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,475 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 8,514 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Com has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 17 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 167,645 shares. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,945 shares. Waverton Invest Mgmt Limited invested in 78,487 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 498 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sand Hill Glob Limited Liability Com reported 6,385 shares. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 97.60 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.