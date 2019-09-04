Rock Springs Capital Management LP Lifted Epizyme (EPZM) Holding; Pultegroup (PHM) Has 0.88 Sentiment

Pultegroup Inc (PHM) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 179 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 203 sold and reduced their positions in Pultegroup Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 223.45 million shares, down from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pultegroup Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 170 Increased: 111 New Position: 68.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased Epizyme Inc (EPZM) stake by 9.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp acquired 145,875 shares as Epizyme Inc (EPZM)’s stock rose 10.32%. The Rock Springs Capital Management Lp holds 1.75M shares with $21.72 million value, up from 1.61M last quarter. Epizyme Inc now has $1.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 311,328 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME TAZEMETOSTAT PHASE 1 HAD FAVORABLE SAFETY FINDINGS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Epizyme Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPZM); 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: FDA Issued Partial Clinical Hold Affecting New Enrollment; 09/03/2018 Epizyme Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 21 Days; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.47 billion. The firm is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It has a 10.49 P/E ratio. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc holds 5.79% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. for 498,376 shares. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc owns 1.00 million shares or 4.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Asset Management Inc has 3.44% invested in the company for 586,753 shares. The New York-based Greenhaven Associates Inc has invested 3.4% in the stock. Marketfield Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 244,219 shares.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $252.29 million for 9.38 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.59% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 1.59M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pulte Trust cuts PulteGroup stake to 4.8% – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PulteGroup Is Running Into Resistance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss PulteGroup’s (NYSE:PHM) 74% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 167,842 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco holds 0% or 17,741 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi owns 75,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 0.01% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Ghost Tree Limited Liability Corp reported 500,000 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 130,300 shares. State Street Corporation holds 2.29M shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 55,900 shares. Jane Street Lc owns 16,401 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 35,737 shares. Shell Asset Management Co has 17,160 shares. Rhenman & Partners Asset Mngmt Ab stated it has 59,205 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 203,200 shares. Moreover, Foresite Capital Management Ii Limited Liability has 8.33% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Epizyme, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Epizyme (EPZM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Epizyme (EPZM) Focuses on Developing Lead Drug Tazemetostat – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Epizyme (EPZM) Announces Grant Bogle and Victoria Richon, Ph.D to Board; Beth Seidenberg, MD to Step Down – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Epizyme to Participate in Upcoming September Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.