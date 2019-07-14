Rock Springs Capital Management LP Lifted Boston Scientific (BSX) Position by $2.09 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Boosted by Partnervest Advisory Services Llc

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 970,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.23 million, up from 915,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 7.30 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Acquisition Launches Women’s Health Focus on Cancer; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In 34th Annual Strategic decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY SALES $645 MLN VS $590 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boston Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSX); 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY Rev $9.75B-$9.9B; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 35C; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – SEES 2018 ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING ITEMS IN A RANGE OF $1.37 TO $1.41 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Transaction to Be Immaterial to EPS, Adj EPS

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 199 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 1,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals Amazon has 100 million Prime members in letter to shareholders; 22/03/2018 – $CCIH fwiw the ChinaCache on Amazon AWS news from yesterday is indeed new. This PR titled “ChinaCache Launches CDN Solution on AWS Marketplace” was disseminated on March 20 in China but not the US; 09/05/2018 – Silverman says that the advantages of Amazon don’t quite translate into Etsy’s model; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH COMPATIBLE 2015 OR NEWER CHEVROLET, BUICK, GMC OR CADILLAC VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE ONSTAR ACCOUNT; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON ISN’T INTERESTED IN MAINTAINING TOYS “R” US BRAND, BUT CONSIDERED USING SOON-TO-BE-VACANT SPACES FOR OWN PURPOSES- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon building ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Tech lessons from Amazon’s battle in Seattle

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Herald Limited invested in 0.53% or 1,165 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.28% or 1,375 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Mgmt Ab has invested 1.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 38,713 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Inc Ca reported 133 shares. Ami Investment holds 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 273 shares. Modera Wealth Management Limited Co owns 290 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Tru Company has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Malaga Cove Cap Lc accumulated 1,734 shares. Invesco Limited holds 3.04% or 5.05 million shares in its portfolio. 15,679 were accumulated by Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Com. New York-based Shufro Rose And Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Central, a New York-based fund reported 13,000 shares. Waddell & Reed Incorporated holds 392,941 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $241.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,950 shares to 7,015 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,954 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa owns 1.47 million shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts, a Connecticut-based fund reported 899,917 shares. Estabrook Capital stated it has 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Westpac Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Boston Family Office Limited Com accumulated 41,305 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 7.09 million shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 17.09M are held by National Bank Of Ny Mellon. 177,586 are owned by South State. Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Oakworth has invested 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors holds 7,805 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Shikiar Asset Mngmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 12,200 shares. The Switzerland-based Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.03% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 134,500 shares to 207,500 shares, valued at $29.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homology Medicines Inc by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.