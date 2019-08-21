Rock Springs Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY); Smith Salley & Associates Cut Holding in V F (VFC) by $5.20 Million as Stock Declined

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 39,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 233,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.82 million, up from 194,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.14. About 492,689 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Phase III Trials of Inclisiran Progressing as Planned With No Material Safety Observations; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO AND FDA HAVE ALIGNED ON A STUDY SIZE OF APPROXIMATELY 25 PATIENTS WITH PH1; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM APOLLO STUDY SHOWS DECREASE IN HOSPITALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results From tAPOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Reduced Composite Rate of All-Cause Hospitalization and Mortality by About 50%, Relative to Placebo; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ADVANCING LUMASIRAN TO PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET; 15/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Names Colleen Reitan to Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATISIRAN DEMONSTRATED IMPROVEMENT IN MULTIPLE QUALITY OF LIFE MEASURES, COMPARED TO PLACEBO

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 82.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 12,404 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 72,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $79.9. About 1.33M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About V.F. Corporation (VFC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “V.F. Corp Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “V.F. Corp.: Strong Q1 Confirms Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 9,352 shares to 83,006 shares, valued at $6.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First National Bank & Trust has 0.13% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moors Cabot Inc has invested 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.06% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Sabal Tru invested in 0.05% or 6,400 shares. Cleararc Capital owns 7,849 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 46,864 shares. Essex Services stated it has 5,000 shares. 11,556 are held by Csat Investment Advisory L P. Wedgewood Investors Pa has 0.59% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 4,350 shares. Moreover, Toth Advisory has 0.1% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,424 shares. Stephens Ar owns 17,926 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. State Street holds 0.13% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 18.54 million shares. 8.55 million are owned by Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.64 million for 15.48 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 38,071 shares. Bridger Mgmt Lc has invested 4.6% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Moreover, Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 11,895 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 282,332 shares. Gulf Intll Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.03% or 19,981 shares. Rhenman & Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Ab holds 1% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 91,550 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.01% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 651,939 shares. Moreover, Amp Cap Invsts has 0.01% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Baillie Gifford And holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 5.68M shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 12,800 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advisors has 0.02% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 6,118 shares. Ellington Ltd Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Allstate reported 6,840 shares.

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alnylam As A Strategic Investment – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alnylam (ALNY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.