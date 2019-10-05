Rock Springs Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY); Alphamark Advisors Stake in Apple (AAPL) Decreased as Valuation Rose

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 185,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44M, up from 715,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 422,266 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 20,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 3,180 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $629,000, down from 24,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35M shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS HAS NOT, TO DATE, BEEN ABLE TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE REPORTED 7 INCIDENTS WERE CONNECTED TO SPECIFIC CONFLICT MINERALS INCLUDED IN CO’S PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 11/04/2018 – Apple just made a key hire that could unravel the mystery of its content strategy; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 12/03/2018 – Apple Buys Texture Digital Magazine Service in Subscription Push; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward. Consumers could see a good deal of benefits, according to @robotodd; 29/03/2018 – APPLE TO REVAMP PRIVACY CONTROLS TO COMPLY WITH NEW EU LAW; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS BASED ON CHANNEL CHECKS WITH SUPPLIERS, CURRENT EXPECTATION FOR NEW IPHONES PRODUCTION ABOUT 80-90 MLN UNITS FOR H2

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 15,000 shares to 430,000 shares, valued at $15.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitae Corp by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Readouts And IPOs – Benzinga” on May 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Sing Tao News (HKG:1105), The Stock That Dropped 26% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CymaBay Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Daiichi’s Positive Breast Cancer Trial, Supernus Slumps, Axovant Reverse Split – Benzinga” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $228.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh (NYSE:PVH) by 7,044 shares to 31,036 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) by 46,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russ Val 2000 (IWN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 46,010 were reported by Carderock. 785,828 are held by South Dakota Inv Council. The Georgia-based Bowen Hanes And Company has invested 2.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 53,507 shares. Shapiro Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 633,126 shares. Keating Investment Counselors Inc holds 0.19% or 2,186 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 651,100 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Axa has invested 2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Karpas Strategies Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il invested in 3.48% or 171,387 shares. Brown Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Maple Cap Management holds 3.9% or 87,668 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 0.95% or 9.06M shares. Beaumont Financial Prns Ltd Llc holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 109,104 shares. Madrona Financial Services Limited Liability Company holds 0.97% or 5,262 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Apple Card: It ‘Just Works’ – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why I’m Sticking With The Apple (AAPL) Bulls – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Everything You Need to Know About Apple (AAPL) Stock in Five Charts – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman cuts Apple on TV+ trial – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.