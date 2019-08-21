Rock Springs Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Biogen (Call) (BIIB); Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Alpha Windward Has Lowered Stake by $530,100 as Shares Declined

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 60.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 2,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 1,888 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 4,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $171.82. About 1.01 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (Call) (BIIB) by 95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.05M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $231.28. About 844,030 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Court Rejects Rail Shippers Class Formation Request; Senators Press For Rail Reform – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue Dip – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern’s Net Profit Rises Despite Declining Volumes – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG), Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) – Hub Group Calls For “Short-Lived” Downturn – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5,160 shares to 5,284 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 16,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 15.56 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,857 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 1,300 shares. First Fincl Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,697 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Company reported 209 shares stake. Founders Cap Mngmt Llc holds 2,008 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp has 23,495 shares. Ent Serv Corp owns 5,412 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Saturna Cap holds 305,803 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 4,112 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Community Savings Bank Na reported 7,552 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 65,095 shares. Schulhoff owns 3,690 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Blue Financial Capital reported 1,075 shares stake. First Manhattan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 8,546 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 77,049 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 69,500 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $86.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).