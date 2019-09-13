Rock Springs Capital Management LP Increased Its Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holding by $6.78 Million; As Sprague Resources LP Lp (SRLP) Stock Declined, Doheny Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 40.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 94,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 327,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.78 million, up from 233,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $84.1. About 370,382 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any License to Alnylam’s GalNAc Conjugate Intellectual Property; 03/04/2018 – SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC SLN.L SAYS BROUGHT PATENT INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS IN PORTUGAL AGAINST ALNYLAM’S PATISIRAN PRODUCT; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Apollo Study for Patients With Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.41; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis; 26/04/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Conference Call Discussing First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Sprague Resources Lp Lp (SRLP) by 28.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The institutional investor held 82,300 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, up from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Sprague Resources Lp Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $386.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 11,595 shares traded. Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) has declined 26.32% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SRLP News: 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources 4Q Loss/Shr 63c; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources Backs 2018 EBIT $120M-EBIT $140M; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources LP 2017 Form 10-K Now Available; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EPS $3.21; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources Raises Dividend to 65.25c; 15/05/2018 – Sprague Resources LP Announces Chief Accounting Officer Retirement and Appointment; 02/05/2018 – Sprague Resources LP Announces a revised record date and payment date for the Cash Distribution of the First Quarter of 2018; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources 4Q EBITDA $41.9M; 14/03/2018 SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.63; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EBITDA $55.1M

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $119.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co Com (NYSE:HAL) by 15,731 shares to 16,695 shares, valued at $380,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,200 shares, and cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutic (NASDAQ:HALO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 6 investors sold SRLP shares while 8 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 3.54 million shares or 6.71% less from 3.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Kayne Anderson Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 17,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc) invested in 0% or 596 shares. Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh has invested 0% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has invested 1.22% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Raymond James & Associates owns 0% invested in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) for 38,516 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) or 674 shares. Moreover, Optimum Investment Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) for 4,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 45,544 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De stated it has 36,104 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 63,130 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Next Fincl Gru, a Texas-based fund reported 161 shares. Invesco Limited owns 1.64M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com stated it has 65,867 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 95,000 shares to 605,000 shares, valued at $104.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 320,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Covetrus Inc.

