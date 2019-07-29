Rock Springs Capital Management LP Holds Position in Epizyme (EPZM); Covanta Hldg (CVA) Holder Eventide Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $646,000 as Share Price Rose

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 2.16 million shares traded or 250.59% up from the average. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has risen 13.74% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London; 11/05/2018 – Covanta’s Alex Piscitelli Honored by the Chester Environmental Partnership for Exceptional Record of Compliance; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 145,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.75 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.72M, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 665,967 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Michael Giordano, M.D., to Its Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss $36.2M; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Provides Update Regarding Tazemetostat Clinical Program; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 09/03/2018 Epizyme Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 21 Days; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME TAZEMETOSTAT PHASE 1 HAD FAVORABLE SAFETY FINDINGS; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss $34.1M; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME: FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON TAZEMETOSTAT TRIAL; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Will Update Informed Consent, Investigator’s Brochure and Study Protocols

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 35,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $13.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Galapagos Nv by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,000 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 24,742 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 91,220 shares. Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 181,900 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Weiss Multi holds 0.02% or 75,000 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Tudor Inv Et Al owns 40,483 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 20,780 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 232,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 404,554 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 72,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Ab holds 59,205 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tekla Capital Ltd Llc owns 289,404 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Rock Springs Lp reported 1.75 million shares. Macquarie Group Limited invested in 203,200 shares.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zogenix Inc by 182,000 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $104.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 149,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 375.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. CVA’s profit will be $14.46 million for 38.20 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -168.75% EPS growth.