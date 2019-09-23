Rock Springs Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Intersect Ent (XENT); As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Usca Ria Lowered Its Position

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (XENT) by 69.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.94% . The hedge fund held 790,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.98 million, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $585.39M market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 212,651 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500. Some Historical XENT News: 16/04/2018 – The AACR and the UBS Oncology Impact Fund Managed by MPM Capital Announce First Funding Gift to Fuel Innovation to Propel Breakthroughs Against Cancer; 29/05/2018 – Advent of 3D Photo Products to Propel the Photo Merchandising Market Through 2022 | Technavio; 13/05/2018 – Global Solar Microinverter Market – Increasing Deployment of Microgrids to Propel Growth | Technavio; 06/03/2018 – Nutanix Fuels Channel Partners to Propel the Next Generation of Cloud Deployments; 12/04/2018 – EMPOW TAKES MAJOR STEPS TO PROPEL ITS LEADERSHIP OF NEXT-GENERATION, ROI-POSITIVE SIEM; COMPANY ANNOUNCES SERIES B FUNDING, AND PETER GEORGE AS CEO; 22/05/2018 – Accelerated Transition from Private Car Ownership to Multimodal Mobility Use Helps Propel Global Mobility Services Market to $1 Trillion by 2025; 07/05/2018 – Intersect ENT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Positive Displacement Pumps Market – Developments in Water and Wastewater Industry to Propel Growth – Technavio; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS `DEADPOOL’ SEQUEL TO PROPEL STRONG 4Q FILM RESULT; 15/03/2018 – Tea Leaves Health Launches Decisionology Platform to lnform and Propel Health System Growth

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 51,762 shares as the company's stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 30,237 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, down from 81,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $38.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.63. About 6.18M shares traded or 7.72% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitae Corp by 25,000 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $26.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,000 shares, and cut its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47B for 6.49 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.