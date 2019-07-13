Rock Springs Capital Management LP Holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) Increased by $10.70 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Held by Patten Group Inc

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by 36.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 155,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 580,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.23 million, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $58.55. About 296,216 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 2.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Publication of Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrating that Crysvita® (burosumab) Improved Out; 30/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) Now Launched in the U.S. for the Treatment of X–linked Hypoph; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita for Treatment of X-Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH); 23/04/2018 – Ultragenyx Announces Filing and FDA Clearance of an Investigational New Drug Application for DTX401, a Gene Therapy for the Tre; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761068 Company: ULTRAGENYX PHARM INC; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA KIRIN ANNOUNCE TOPLINE PHASE 3 STUDY RESULTS DEMONSTRATING SUPERIORITY OF CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB) TREATMENT TO ORAL PHOSPHATE AND ACTIVE VITAMIN D IN CHILDREN WITH X-LINKED; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX & KYOWA KIRIN REPORT TOPLINE PHASE 3 STUDY RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – FDA approves Ultragenyx’s treatment for rare type of rickets; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X–Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH); 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrate Crysvita Improved Outcomes in Children With X-linked Hypophosphatemia

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 134,500 shares to 207,500 shares, valued at $29.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 79,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 920,608 shares, and cut its stake in Homology Medicines Inc.

