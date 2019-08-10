Rock Springs Capital Management LP Holding in Retrophin (RTRX) Boosted by $9.46 Million as Valuation Rose; Starboard Value LP Has Lowered Its Rpm Intl (RPM) Position by $5.80 Million

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 107.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 430,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 830,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.78M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 283,070 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX)

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.06M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $68.39. About 668,674 shares traded or 7.08% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “RPM to Webcast Presentation at Financial Community Luncheon – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are RPM International Inc.â€™s (NYSE:RPM) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 209,190 shares. Starboard Value LP reported 1.42% stake. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0.08% or 70,005 shares. 10,501 are owned by First Allied Advisory Svcs. Victory Cap Inc reported 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 157,348 are owned by North Point Portfolio Managers Oh. City Holdings Communications has 1,105 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank invested in 0% or 378 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.78% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 178,783 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys. Moreover, Ubs Oconnor has 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Hound Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 8.61% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Stifel Corp holds 54,201 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Fincl Corp stated it has 824,725 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00M for 18.79 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 134,500 shares to 207,500 shares, valued at $29.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homology Medicines Inc by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.

More notable recent Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Retrophin (RTRX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Retrophin Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SRPT, RTRX, PG – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Retrophin (RTRX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Retrophin (RTRX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Consonance Capital Mgmt LP owns 4.03 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com owns 20,534 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn stated it has 68,348 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 152,935 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 0% or 263 shares in its portfolio. Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 9,601 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) or 9,911 shares. Sphera Funds Limited holds 0.91% or 435,678 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 33,140 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Ameriprise Fincl holds 173,478 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 51,238 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.