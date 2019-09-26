Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Upped Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stake By $6.78 Million; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Boosted Its Axt (AXTI) Holding

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) stake by 40.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp acquired 94,200 shares as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)’s stock declined 6.55%. The Rock Springs Capital Management Lp holds 327,700 shares with $23.78 million value, up from 233,500 last quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $8.92B valuation. The stock decreased 4.12% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.24. About 529,986 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 08/05/2018 – ALNY: PRECLINICAL DATA SHOWS CNS DELIVERY OF RNAI THERAPEUTICS; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Reduced Composite Rate of All-Cause Hospitalization and Mortality by About 50%, Relative to Placebo; 14/04/2018 – Alnylam flags looming FDA application for givosiran, adding another round of stellar efficacy data from early study $ALNY; 08/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating CNS Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics; 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY; 29/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins Back to Normal in 68% to 90% of Patient Studied; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any Admission of Liability or Wrongdoing by Either Co; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased Axt Inc (AXTI) stake by 8.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc acquired 112,752 shares as Axt Inc (AXTI)’s stock declined 25.22%. The Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.38 million shares with $5.46M value, up from 1.27M last quarter. Axt Inc now has $148.76M valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7. About 112,651 shares traded. AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) has declined 43.44% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AXTI News: 11/04/2018 – AXT INC – COMPLETED FIRST PHASE OF FACILITIZATION OF ITS NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN DINGXING, CHINA; 24/04/2018 – AXT Short-Interest Ratio Rises 33% to 7 Days; 14/05/2018 – Eam Investors LLC Exits Position in AXT; 24/05/2018 – AXT Short-Interest Ratio Rises 63% to 10 Days; 24/05/2018 – AXT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AXT 1Q EPS 7c; 11/04/2018 – AXT Completes First Phase of New Factory in Dingxing, China; 21/04/2018 – DJ AXT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXTI); 14/03/2018 AXT Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – AXT Cuts Guidance Due to Government-Ordered Factory Shutdowns in Beijing Related to Air Pollutio

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.87, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold AXTI shares while 18 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.11 million shares or 0.67% more from 22.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of Mellon owns 202,485 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 1.95M shares. Ameritas Investment holds 0% of its portfolio in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) for 3,267 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0% in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI). Essex Inv Management Co Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0% in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) for 3.33 million shares. 4,758 were accumulated by Gp One Trading L P. Morgan Stanley reported 16,212 shares stake. Perritt Cap Inc owns 376,011 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Eidelman Virant Cap owns 15,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 5,400 are held by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 6,165 shares. 28,416 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated. Kbc Grp Nv owns 44,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) At US$3.71? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why AXT, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:AXTI) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Investing In AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Alnylam to Webcast Presentation at 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – StreetInsider.com” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alnylam readies webcast series on pipeline programs – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Biotech Stocks That Could Soar This Week – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) presents New Clinical Results for Givosiran at ICPP – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.