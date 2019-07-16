Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position as Share Price Rose; Harber Asset Management Lifted Its Lkq (LKQ) Holding by $2.42 Million

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 61.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 86,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 227,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, up from 140,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 1.07 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 81,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.17 million, down from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $285.85. About 923,941 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 55,862 shares to 12,562 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 30,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,494 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Lc stated it has 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 146,573 shares. 5,893 were accumulated by Ameritas Ptnrs. The Hong Kong-based Fosun Intll Limited has invested 0.08% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). American Intll Gru holds 139,976 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 25,702 shares. Aravt Lc accumulated 3.47% or 771,000 shares. Commercial Bank Of The West owns 14,202 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Llc accumulated 16,387 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.1% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Epoch Inv invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Steadfast Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 1.59% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Green Valley Investors Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 22,159 were reported by Da Davidson & Company.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20B for 23.82 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund holds 8,004 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Ballentine Limited Company reported 5,246 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability holds 41,797 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Lc owns 4,775 shares. Sensato Investors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3.34% or 43,575 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A has 1.15% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 29,265 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested 0.09% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Kcm Investment Advsr Lc has 0.05% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bright Rock Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.38% or 26,000 shares in its portfolio. Tradition Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 19,307 shares. Symphony Asset Limited Co invested in 0.21% or 3,026 shares. 1.02 million were accumulated by Cantillon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Nomura Asset Management Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 76,115 shares.

