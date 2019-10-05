Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Holding as Share Price Declined; A-R-T- Advisors Has Lowered Position in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) as Share Value Declined

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 505,371 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.74 million, down from 537,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $97.56. About 489,942 shares traded or 15.24% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 13,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87M, down from 138,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.98. About 6.16 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.12 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.14 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Company has 15,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 2,342 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Invests. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 16,272 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 49,719 shares. Nomura Inc invested in 0% or 5,000 shares. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.07% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). S Muoio & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 39,000 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corp reported 408,962 shares stake. Citigroup stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The invested in 0% or 21,452 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,271 shares. Ancora reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Natixis stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penumbra Inc by 14,000 shares to 239,000 shares, valued at $38.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 92,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Company stated it has 9,876 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial reported 1.32 million shares. Commercial Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited accumulated 34,210 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 197,403 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt Inc reported 14,043 shares. Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.32% or 307,178 shares. Copeland Management Limited Com owns 434,976 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Westover Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 38,964 shares. Piedmont Advsr stated it has 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Connecticut-based Ellington Mngmt Gru Lc has invested 0.11% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Arizona State Retirement System holds 200,316 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research invested in 0.1% or 843,432 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Paloma has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 52,895 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. Shares for $173,524 were bought by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $326,723 was bought by DINGES DAN O.