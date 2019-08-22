Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Stake; First American Financial (FAF) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering First American (NYSE:FAF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First American has $7300 highest and $67 lowest target. $70’s average target is 19.72% above currents $58.47 stock price. First American had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 1 report. See First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) latest ratings:

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 175,000 shares as Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)’s stock declined 1.75%. The Rock Springs Capital Management Lp holds 350,000 shares with $8.55M value, down from 525,000 last quarter. Heron Therapeutics Inc now has $1.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 201,633 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 22/05/2018 – Heron Awards Key Tailings Mining Contracts; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Warning Letter – Blue Heron Bakery; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Intends to Use Offering Proceeds for Commercial Launch of HTX-011, Marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti; 19/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics: HTX-011 Achieved All Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16

Among 3 analysts covering Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Heron Therapeutics has $55 highest and $40 lowest target. $48.33’s average target is 165.70% above currents $18.19 stock price. Heron Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Cowen & Co. Northland Capital maintained the shares of HRTX in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of HRTX in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Northland Capital maintained Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased Anaptysbio Inc stake by 34,000 shares to 170,000 valued at $12.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Biogen Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 47,500 shares and now owns 97,500 shares. Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) was raised too.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $58.47. About 150,695 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold First American Financial Corporation shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.07% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.05% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) or 47,000 shares. Prudential invested 0.04% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). 250,000 are owned by Polar Ltd Liability Partnership. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Asset Management One Com Ltd accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) or 44,208 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 963,338 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 7,613 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% or 30,755 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr L P has 0.04% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 21,844 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0.03% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF).

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. The company has market cap of $6.56 billion. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance divisions. It has a 12.31 P/E ratio. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related services and products.